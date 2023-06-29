Mushekwi scores brace to move to second place on goal scorers’ chart

Former Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi is now second on the goal scorers chart in the Chinese Super League with eight goals to his name after making 13 appearances.

The ageless and gigantic lethal finisher, moved within the leading pack on Wednesday after grabbing a brace in Zhejiang’s 3-0 win over Meizhou Hakka.

Leonardo of Changchun Yatai leads the pack with 10 goals, two ahead of the 35-year-old former CAPS United striker.

Mushekwi opened his scoring with 35 minutes into the match before finding his second goal in the 81st minute.

This was twelve minutes after Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean Evrard had doubled the lead for Zhejiang who won 3-0.

With the brace, the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has scored seven goals in his last six league matches.

He scored a brace versus Qingdao Hainiu and a goal each against Beijing Guoan, Shenzhen FC and Dalian Pro.

Mushekwi is Zhejiang’s all-time top scorer.