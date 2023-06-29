Gold Mafia accused blames alcohol for branding Chiwenga a ‘dunderhead’

Controversial businessman Ewan Macmillan who was secretly filmed by Al Jazeera bragging about smuggling gold and calling Vice President Constantino Chiwenga a “dunderhead” has now issued a public apology two months later while blaming alcohol for his comments.

Macmillan issued a statement on Tuesday in which he claims everything he said on camera was not true.

“I would like to apologise to my family, to my friends, to fellow Zimbabweans and to all those people that I have offended in my behaviour and comments as shown in the recent Al Jazeera Gold Mafia series.

“I made many statements under the influence of alcohol that were boastful, untrue, derogatory and malicious that have caused harm to those around me, those in business with me, in the industry that I had worked in, to those in the Zimbabwe banking and financial sectors and those in important positions of authority doing their jobs in Government.

“I have embarrassed myself and them, and for that I am very sorry,” Macmillan said.

In the documentary series dubbed “Gold Mafia”, Macmillan claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa was his then ‘partner’ and he allegedly spent 60 days in prison to protect him.

“I have been doing gold since I was 19, I went to jail for the first time when I was 21… and you will not believe this but my partner is the President. I did 60 days in the prison and my partner is the new President,” he bragged in the four part exposè.