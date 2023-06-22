Zimbabwe’s Legends football academy partners EPL side Everton

Harare based football outfit, Legends Football Academy have partnered with Everton Football Club.

The English Premier League [EPL ] took to it’s official website last Friday to announce the exciting partnership deal.

“Legends Football Academy, a leading football hub in Zimbabwe, is to join forces with Everton in an exciting new partnership,” wrote the club.

Legends “became the newest addition to Everton’s International Academy Affiliate Programme (EIAAP)”.

EIAAP aims to expand knowledge and expertise of Everton’s player development processes to affiliated clubs at all tiers of the game worldwide.

These include “access to the finest coaching knowledge from Everton’s renowned Academy to support with player development and growth – a level of support that sets it apart from more traditional models.”

Now as Everton’s affiliate, Legends will “have full access to the Everton Academy curriculum and monthly support from a dedicated Everton Academy coach, along with the offer of technical support from Everton’s Finch Farm training complex and business and marketing support from its Royal Liver Building business headquarters.”

The two clubs will also collaborate on coach development and education.

Founded in 2015 by Farai Dhliwayo, the academy’s director who once stayed in the United Kingdom (UK), Legends was established with the goal of developing gifted young footballers.

Dhliwayo expressed his delighted with the Everton partnership.

He said: “We are delighted to join forces with Everton, one of the most distinguished and storied clubs in English football.

“This is a partnership that serves as a natural progression to the programmes we have been running, where we have a goal to transition into a more professional academy, developing players capable of playing in top leagues.

“Everton has a proven track record of developing world class talents, so to benefit from their vast knowledge and resources represents us with a wonderful opportunity.

“Everton also has a strong history of being a family club with strong ties to its community, and here at the Legends Football Academy we welcome young players, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds in the community we serve.”

Also delighted with the partnership, Everton International Technical Lead, Paddy Byrne outlined: “We are delighted to welcome Legends Football Academy Zimbabwe as a partner club to Everton’s International Academy Affiliate programme.

“I’m excited to work alongside Farai and his team, and by sharing our values and coaching methods we can build on the strong foundations of our affiliate programme and strengthen Everton’s bond in Africa.

“I am sure this will prove a fruitful partnership for both clubs, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Legends academy who have produced quite a number of players playing in the top flight league locally and other lower division sides, are the second affiliate club to partner with Everton in Africa.

Ghana’s Ridge City Women became the first to partner the Toffees in 2022.