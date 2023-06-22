Tino Kadewere attracts interests from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier

French top flight league (Ligue 1) side Montpellier have shown interest in the Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere who spent the whole of last season at LaLiga side Real Mallorca on loan, is now back at his parent club, the French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon.

His contract with Lyon is set to expire on 30 June 2024 after joining the club in 2020 from Ligue 2 side Le Havre on a four-and-a-half year deal.

He is left with one year on his contract.

However, his future with the Les Gones is uncertain following a slump in his form, despite a very impressive first season at the club.

Reports from France suggest fellow Ligue 1 side Montpellier are planning to sign the Olympique Lyon forward in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is also reported that Montpellier are leading the list of clubs who are interested in Kadwere’s services.

Apart from Montpellier, the ex-Harare City player is also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Germany and Turkey.

“Right now, the boy (Kadewere) has gone for a holiday, but offers have already started coming,” sources close to him told the Sunday Mail last week.

“There has been some initial contact from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Germany clubs,” added the sources.

Kadewere has previously had a stint with Swedish top flight league side Djurgardens.