Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mai TT convicted in “classic case of theft of trust property”

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedNews
By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 49,226
Mai Titi

Controversial comedienne Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai TT was convicted of theft of trust property after she borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman and surrendered a hired vehicle as collateral security.

She was remanded in custody on Tuesday pending sentencing on Wednesday.

Murata was found guilty of theft after she surrendered a hired car as surety to a loan shark before retrieving it and surrendered an invalid passport as surety.

The magistrate, in her judgement, described the case as a “classic case of theft of trust property”

Charges emanated from sometime in September 2022, at corner Second Street and Speke Avenue in Harare when Murata misrepresented to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of US$10 000 for her business venture and would give complainant her Mercedes Benz vehicle, registration number AFF9759 as surety for the loan which she undertook to pay back by November 30 last year.

Related Articles

Mai TT nudes leak… comedian blames ex-husband and her…

98,629

Mai TT granted free bail after arrest over fraud, theft of…

62,825

Mai TT burns US$4 000 wedding gown following collapse of…

61,984

‘Three weeks of Dead Cat Strategy to distract public…

49,775
1 of 17

She did this knowing well that the vehicle did not belong to her leading to her arrest and subsequent conviction.

Murata was to spend a night in prison while awaiting sentencing today.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments