Mai TT convicted in “classic case of theft of trust property”

Controversial comedienne Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai TT was convicted of theft of trust property after she borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman and surrendered a hired vehicle as collateral security.

She was remanded in custody on Tuesday pending sentencing on Wednesday.

Murata was found guilty of theft after she surrendered a hired car as surety to a loan shark before retrieving it and surrendered an invalid passport as surety.

The magistrate, in her judgement, described the case as a “classic case of theft of trust property”

Charges emanated from sometime in September 2022, at corner Second Street and Speke Avenue in Harare when Murata misrepresented to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of US$10 000 for her business venture and would give complainant her Mercedes Benz vehicle, registration number AFF9759 as surety for the loan which she undertook to pay back by November 30 last year.

She did this knowing well that the vehicle did not belong to her leading to her arrest and subsequent conviction.

Murata was to spend a night in prison while awaiting sentencing today.