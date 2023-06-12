Warriors striker Tino Kadewere attracts interests from Saudi Arabia

Zimbabwean international forward Tino Kadewere is reportedly being targeted by unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs following the end of his loan spell in Spain.

Kadewere who spent the whole of last season at LaLiga side Real Mallorca on loan, is now back at his parent club, the French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon.

His contract with the Les Gones is set to expire on 30 June 2024 after joining the club in 2020 from Ligue 2 side Le Havre on a four-and-a-half year deal.

With one year left on his contract, Kadewere’s future at Lyon looks uncertain after failing to live up to expectations despite an impressive first season at the club.

There are indications the ex-Harare City and Djurgardens attacker has drawn interest from clubs in the Middle East.

“Right now, the boy (Kadewere) has gone for a holiday, but offers have already started coming,” sources close to the Warriors star told the state owned Sunday Mail newspaper.

Apart from Saudi interest, it is also reported the 27-year-old’s signature is being chased by German and Turkish clubs.

“There has been some initial contact from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and German clubs,” added the sources.

If the Saudi deal materialises, the lanky forward could join his compatriot Knowledge Musona in the same league.

Musona who scored eight goals in 28 appearances in the just ended season, plays for Al-Tai Football Club.