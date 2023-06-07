Gutu CCC member gets US$250 bail for ‘assaulting’ FAZ member

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Chipinge Times |

GUTU – Magistrate Mitchell Panavanhu has granted US$250 bail to Gutu Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Goodson Matanda (51), who is charged (case no GT321/23) with allegedly assaulting a Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) member.

Matanda was represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer Derick Charamba.

He was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly assaulting Shamiso Madondo, a FAZ employee at Rafamoyo Primary School, on Thursday.

Matanda of Chifamba Village, Chief Munyaradzi in Gutu, allegedly punched Madondo once in the mouth, head and on the right breast and insulted her by calling her a poor bitch being used by Zanu PF.

Matanda initially appeared before Magistrate Panavanhu on Saturday. He was remanded in custody to Thursday for trial.

Circumstances are that on the day around 5: 15 pm, Matanda went to check his name in the voter’s roll at Rafamoyo Primary School. On his way out of the centre, he allegedly began recording videos of Zanu PF and FAZ members using his mobile phone.

Madondo confronted him, and a misunderstanding ensued. He allegedly punched her once in the mouth, once on the head and the right breast. He also allegedly insulted her by calling her a poor bitch being used by Zanu PF and was refrained by Sheila Mashavira.

A medical examination report is yet to be produced.

Police details at the centre did not arrest him, and he was arrested on Friday at a beer drink.