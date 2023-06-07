Bogus forwarding agent director on the run after US$100k car import scam

A company director who allegedly swindled at least 17 people of more than US$102 000 in a car import scam is being hunted by the police.

The victims paid Siyaya Trading for the import of vehicles from Japan between January and February this year, but they never received their cars.

The police said the company, which claimed to be a forwarding agent, was based at Joina City in Harare.

The victims were promised delivery within eight weeks of payment, but investigations revealed that only half of the money was used to buy the cars, while the rest was stolen by the company officials.

One of the directors of Siyaya Trading, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi, is wanted by the police in connection with the fraud cases.

The police urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them or report to any nearest police station.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of one of the directors of the company, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi,” police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.