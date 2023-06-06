Zanu PF member accusing CIO boss’ wife of rigging goes independent

Aspiring Mwenezi West legislator Tafadzwa Masvayamwando-Shumba has decided to contest the seat as an independent candidate claiming that he was rigged by Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director General Isaac Moyo’s wife Prisicillar Zindari during the controversial Zanu-PF primary elections.

Shumba, the eldest son of late former Deputy Education Minister Isaiah Masvayamwando Shumba claims that he wrote to the party’s relevant organs highlighting how he was allegedly cheated by Moyo but the plea fell on deaf ears.

In an interview with Tellzim News, the former Zanu-PF Central Committee said he decided to stand independently amid a backup of overwhelming supporters in Mwenezi West.

He said, he, however, backs the reelection of the Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“My mission is to correct the wrongs which have been done as a result of the recent internal polls and I am very clear that as an independent candidate I am going to vigorously campaign for President Mnangagwa in Mwenezi West and he is definitely going to garner maximum votes,” said Shumba.

“Just imagine I first contested in the party’s 2013 polls for Mwenezi West legislators’ post and the polls were manipulated. In 2018 several ghost polling stations were erected and I was once again deprived of my right to represent the people of Mwenezi West.

“This time around several worse rigging mechanisms were employed and I raised red flags over the issue before and after elections. I wrote several letters to all the respective party offices, none of which were responded to.

“After realising that several attempts to seek redress from all the available avenues hit a brick wall the people of Mwenezi West themselves urged me to take the decision I have taken of contesting as an independent candidate,” said Shumba.

In March, Shumba wrote a letter to the party’s National Electorate Directorate (NED) accusing CIO boss Moyo of rigging Zanu-PF’s Mwenezi West primary election in favour of his wife.

Shumba accused one of Moyo’s alleged subordinates identified as Madhura being behind the manipulation of the electoral process.

“At Barbaton and Nkomo centres no voting was done. People engaged in a terrible fight because of the issue of cell registers which were tempered with and people could not find their names,” read part of the letter.

“Mr Madhura came and forced all cell chairpersons to surrender their cell registers. When he was collecting these cell registers, he was using Mrs Moyo’s car and presumably resources. As a public servant, we believe his duties were to enforce law and order and not to be involved in political campaigns.

“Because of this collection of cells registered most candidates could not vote because they could not find their names.

“In all centres where Mrs Moyo had no support voting started at 11 am and was closed at 4pm despite people being present to cast their vote thus levelling an unfair playground of free and fair elections.”

“The presiding Officer at Shayamabvudzi Polling Centre turned away polling agents of other participants and would only allow agents for Mrs Moyo to enter the premises and assist their members and members in support of other candidates.”