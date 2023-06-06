Police in South Africa confirm death of Thabo Bester investigator

South African police have confirmed the death of one of the lead investigators into the daring prison escape of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances around the apparent death by suicide of 59-year-old Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi. He was found dead in his car on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he attended a court hearing where Bester’s girlfriend, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, lost her application to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful.

News of Brigadier Mkhaulesi’s death has sent shockwaves around South Africa.

The police detective with 31 years of service has been described as a hardworking and loyal officer.

Bester is known as the “Facebook rapist” for using social networking sites to lure his victims.

He faked his death to break out of prison last year. He and his girlfriend, who is accused of helping him escape, were arrested in Tanzania in April and brought back to South Africa to face justice.