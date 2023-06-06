Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Police in South Africa confirm death of Thabo Bester investigator

Crimes & CourtsAfricaFeatured
By BBC News 34,634
Thabo Bester and Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi who was investigating the escape of the rapist/murderer from prison
Thabo Bester and Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi who was investigating the escape of the rapist/murderer from prison

South African police have confirmed the death of one of the lead investigators into the daring prison escape of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances around the apparent death by suicide of 59-year-old Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi. He was found dead in his car on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he attended a court hearing where Bester’s girlfriend, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, lost her application to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful.

News of Brigadier Mkhaulesi’s death has sent shockwaves around South Africa.

The police detective with 31 years of service has been described as a hardworking and loyal officer.

Related Articles

Dr Nandipha Magudumana loses court bid to declare her arrest…

27,098

Nike tracksuits and Burberry sweaters, the dress code of a…

41,884

NPA drops murder charge against the accused in Thabo Bester…

31,025

Former Miss Rwanda reveals how Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha…

39,175
1 of 4

Bester is known as the “Facebook rapist” for using social networking sites to lure his victims.

He faked his death to break out of prison last year. He and his girlfriend, who is accused of helping him escape, were arrested in Tanzania in April and brought back to South Africa to face justice.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments