WATCH: “Ma Artist Manyama:” Shingai Shoniwa, lingers in “Makomoyo”

Shingai Shoniwa followed up on the monster Winky D “Dzimba Dzemabwe” collaboration with a new single and will perform with Jah Prayzah at Osborne Dam in Mutare today as Diamond FM celebrates its 7th anniversary.

“Harare to Mutare” features Brian K (Kadengu) a talented guitarist and vocalist. They met through a mutual friend. A jam session followed. It developed into a song mastered by Wayne Beats.

Shingai’s performances showcase her athleticism while retaining amazing vocal control. She credits this to breathing technics. The sound remains studio quality.

The music video was made by over 35 Zimbabweans. It was produced by high end filmmakers Jonathan Samkange, Joe Njagu and Nakai Matema. It will premiere on MTV, Trace, BET and is uploaded for release on Youtube, Audiomark, Spotify and other streaming services from 25 May.

Shingai’s first car was a VW Beetle. She drives a similar make VW, in the video, “Harare to Mutare” except the actual graffiti painted VW used here hasn’t moved in years. It’s animated via special effects.

Shingai does some ‘don’t try this at home’ stunts climbing on a sign post. In “Too bold” she rides on a bike while strumming a guitar. She explains: “I do my own stunts!”

“Harare to Mutare” is about a boy and girl who appear as babies, then as grown-ups and then catch up as “platonic friends” or ‘just friends.’

Nehanda Radio was given 10 hours exclusive access behind the scenes which will be released in a feature story shortly.

Samantha Boka explained: “It’s important to incorporate diaspora artists with local ones so that there is an exchange of knowledge. Those in the diaspora see value in things we take for granted.” Fresh eyes indeed. Few people saw it coming.

Boka added: “Shingai akarukwa mabhanzi. Hembe yakasonwa muno na Minister of white linen.” (Shingai has a local hairstyle and was dressed locally).

Shingai wanted to know the latest trends in Zimbabwe and the language melting pot of Harare. She finds out she is part of “Ma Artists Manyama.” There is no English equivalent for this high compliment for standout Artists. English bundles run out.

Shingai herself is from Sadza area. A few of Wasu and Maungwe origin will surely smile after watching the polished video.

Team Shingai includes Julia “Chihera’ Kanongovere, a shona language purist from Masvingo (wezhira). As we nervously waited for the set to be free for Shingai’s interview Chihera re-assured me: “Shangu dzake dziri apo idzo. Hapana kwaanoenda” (Her boots are over there. She is not going anywhere). In my estimate 95%, of Zimbabweans would call shoes: “Bhutsu” an adapted shona word for “boots.” But the purist opts for the un-adulterated shona term “shangu.” The trademark shoes are for stunts and performances.

We waited for the artist who recently brought HICC to a standstill on 31 December with Dzimba Dzemabwe. It’s created a new audience for Shingai. But when she arrived, she was so down to earth, remembering names and embracing old friends. She always brings a very positive vibe.

The video will also premiere on “Shingai” channel on Youtube and the lyrics are already uploaded.