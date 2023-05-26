Mushekwi rediscovers scoring form, bangs in 4th goal of the season in China

Following a dry spell in the first games of the season, scoring machine Nyasha Mushekwi banged in his fourth goal of the season in China on Wednesday.

Mushekwi scored against his former paymasters Dalian Pro to help his side Zhejiang Greentown record their first victory of the season after a 1-2 win.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors striker opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

He made a run towards the box and he got on the ball first beating Dalian Pro’s goalkeeper Zhang Chong who miscalculated to come off his line after an inviting through pass into the box.

Sliding home with his right foot, the big striker broke the deadlock five minutes before Franko Andrijasevic doubled the lead for the visitors in the 23rd minute.

Manzoki Lobi scored the consolation goal for the hosts in the dying minutes of the match (89th minutes).

It was Mushekwi’s third goal on the trot after last Friday’s second half brace when he rescued Zhejiang Greentown to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 away against Qingdao Hainu.

Mushekwi opened his scoring account for the 2023 Chinese Super League season when his side suffered a 2-1 defeat away to SD Taishan end of April.

This means, the former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns man has scored four goals in nine matches.

Last season, he finished with 18 goals.

He is Zhejiang Greentown’s all-time top goal scorer after surpassing former Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu who played for the club before he left in April 2021 with 42 goals to his name

Mushekwi extended his contract with Zhejiang in January.

“We are delighted to announce that Zhejiang’s all-time top scorer Nyasha Mushekwi has renewed his contract with the club,” they wrote on Twitter.