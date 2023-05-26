Bosso, DeMbare share spoils in an entertaining goalless draw at BF

It could have turned out to be a perfect birthday present for veteran midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira, had striker Washington Navaya’s 86th minute header that hit the crossbar at the Soweto end, went in.

In fact, had super-sub, Navaya’s header hit the net, it might have also have happened to be a special belated birthday gift to the Highlanders Chief Executive Officer [CEO] Ronald Moyo.

Kutsanzira took to his Facebook page to celebrate his birthday a few hours before the Dynamos match on Thursday.

The youthful CEO, Moyo celebrated his (birthday) on Tuesday last week.

Away from birthdays, the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ between rivals, Highlanders and Dynamos ended in a goalless draw.

Despite numerous efforts from both teams to break the deadlock, they were inseparable after 90 minutes.

It was a tough but balanced encounter.

Both sides pushed hard to collect maximum points, especially after going for three consecutive matches without a victory.

However, they shared the spoils and have now both drawn four games on the trot.

The first half was tactical and cagey with both sides looking a bit skeptical going forward, but there were few moments that brought fans from both sides to their feet.

Highlanders almost took the lead in the first half through Calvin Chigonero but the youngster’s effort was cleared off the line.

There was a strong penalty appeal from the hosts who felt roving left full back Archford Faira was tripped in the box by DeMbare’s skipper Emmanuel Jalai.

Nonetheless, referee Brighton Chimene felt there wasn’t any offence and waved play on.

On the other hand, DeMbare might have gone to the break on the front foot, only had Donald Mudadi scored after coming one on one with Ariel Sibanda.

Mudadi’s effort from close range was pushed out by experienced Sibanda for a corner kick at the stroke of halftime.

The complexion of the game then changed in the last 45 minutes.

The second half was lively with end to end attacks.

Fans kept on singing and cheering their teams hoping for a goal.

Albeit, the goal drought continued to hit the country’s two most supported teams who have only scored one goal in their last eight matches combined.

Navaya’s strong header that came off the woodwork in the dying stages of the match, was the major highlight in the second half which had more scoring opportunities for either side.

The result saw Bosso move to the summit of the table with 18 points.

They are a point ahead of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars after 10 matches.

Amahlolanyama are now two points clear of third, fourth and fifth placed sides Manica Diamonds, Bulawayo Chiefs and CAPS United respectively.