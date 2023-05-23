Jonathan Moyo: Mnangagwa’s “only visible opposition is the teetering economy not Chamisa”

While discrediting the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s ability to dislodge President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of elections, exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo has claimed that the “only visible and potentially deadly opposition” that the Zanu-PF leader is facing “is coming from the teetering economy”.

Moyo said while the economy is solvable, the opposition lacked capacity to defeat Mnangagwa in the upcoming elections to be held in August this year.

“CCC which styles itself as the main opposition political party in the country and the government-in-waiting, is yet to finalise its candidate selection outcome.

“The only visible and potentially deadly opposition is coming from the teetering economy, which is approximating a free fall, but which the government can still stabilise, although time is running out.

“The reason for the comatose opposition ahead of the election was perhaps inadvertently given by CCC leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa in an interview with Blessed Mhlanga on Trevor Ncube’s online television, HStv on 20 April 2023 when he said: “Our biggest thing is what we call strategic ambiguity. The doctrine of making sure that the enemy doesn’t know what we are doing.”

But Moyo said “whether in foreign policy or in politics, strategic clarity is better than strategic ambiguity, an assured communication disaster. In politics, “ambiguity” is actually an expression of an unclear ideology, legality, policy, position, statement, task, goal or action of the leadership. There can be many causes of ambiguity or lack of clarity, including incapacity, confusion, ignorance or cluelessness.”

Moyo’s sentiments about the teetering economy come at a time when prices of basic commodities are rising with retailers demanding USD for goods and services, putting pressure on government to restore stability.

Meanwhile, former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi accused Treasury boss Mthuli Ncube of sabotaging Mnangagwa’s possible re-election by instituting policies that are worsening the economy.

“This is your problem. The incompetence of this man. I put it squarely and honestly to you Mr President kuti mungapedza vanhu vese muchitendeka makanangana neElection, jinda renyu iri rakonewa! (You might blame an endless list of culprits, but your henchman has failed dismally),” Mzembi said.