Chamisa pleads for chance to fix economic “mess once and for all”

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is pleading with Zimbabweans to give him a chance to lead the country out of the socio-economic and political crisis.

Prices of basic commodities are rising simultaneously across the country while causing panic attacks among the general public that the situation may be similar to the unforgettable 2008 hyperinflation.

Last week, the government decided to lift all restrictions on importation of basic commodities such as flour, cooking oil, mealie-meal and other goods. But prices continued to soar with a crate of eggs now selling at more than US$11 from US$4,50.

Chamisa believes that the Zanu-PF regime led by his rival Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed hence his request to be voted into power come election day.

“Bad politics can’t deliver good economics. The state of the economy is the state of leadership. Prices in the shops are wild. Salaries are completely washed away. Just pay workers a decent wage in US$. Zimbabwe; This time try us, give us a chance to fix this mess once and for all,” the main opposition leader said.

Mnangagwa on Sunday accused unscrupulous retail players in the country for applying unrealistic exchange rate levels in the pricing of basic goods in local currency.

“Let me remind our business of a few facts, some echoed in all jurisdictions globally. At law and by worldwide practice, all foreign currency earnings should be surrendered to the government, through the Central Bank, as obtained worldwide,” he wrote in his weekly column.

“Worldwide, businesses access foreign currency for their needs from the central bank, through cumbersome processes and on the basis of market conditions.

“Here we have waived that position at law and in general practice worldwide, hoping to prop up our business sector and for ease of doing business. This act of magnanimity now looks underserved,” Mnangagwa added.

Due to the spiraling inflation in Zimbabwe, last week, Steve Hanke, a Professor of Applied Economics at The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore rated Zimbabwe as the most miserable country in the world. Hanke also pinned the country’s inflation at 666% making it the worst in the world again.