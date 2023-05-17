Nakamba’s Luton beat Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

Warriors holding midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s Luton Town overturned a first leg 2-1 defeat by beating Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night to reach the Championship play-offs final that will take place on the 27th of May at Wembley Stadium.

The Hatters progressed to the final after winning 3-2 on aggregate.

They secured their win at home at Kenilworth Road (stadium), thanks to Gabriel Osho’s 10th minute header and Tom Lockyer’s strike in the 43rd minute.

The Rob Edwards’s coached side are now one win away from securing English Premier League promotion.

They await to play the winner between Middlesbrough or Coventry City in the final and if they win they will return to the top flight league for the first time since 1992.

Meanwhile, Nakamba was impressive and vital again in Luton Town’s victory, thwarting the Sunderland midfield.

According to WhoScored, “Nakamba made more successful tackles (8) than any other player against Sunderland in their Play-Off second leg”.

Nakamba is on loan at Luton from Premier League side Aston Villa.

He joined the Championship outfit in January after falling down the pecking order at Villa.

Reacting to Tuesday’s win, Luton Town gaffer, Edwards said: “It was everything we want to be, we’ve got to try to stick to our plan, stick to what we’re good at.

“We did that tonight, I’m really proud of the players and so pleased for the supporters and everyone connected to the club.

“It’s the first time ever that we’ve won an EFL play-off game and to come from behind and win it here in front of our supporters was really special.

“We started fast, we knew where our strengths lay and where they might be lacking and took advantage.

“We scored a couple of good goals but we could have had more. It was really obvious, a few cleared off the line and an open goal missed towards the end, it was a really strong performance.”