Real Madrid chase Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that talks were at an advanced stage for Bellingham – but as yet, there has been no official offer for the 19-year-old midfielder.

It has also been confirmed to Sky Sports News the three-year contract Mbappe signed last summer is broken down as a two-year deal, with the option of a further year. The extra year is a player option – meaning it is up to Mbappe whether he wants to trigger it or not.

As it stands, Mbappe is about to enter the final year of his deal. He was in a similar position last year before PSG convinced him to extend.

If Mbappe does not trigger the extra year, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside France in January.

It is understood Mbappe is not for sale and the France captain is an integral part of PSG’s long-term future strategy.

Real Madrid are also in the market for a left-back and have a long-standing interest in Canada international Davies.

However, the 22-year-old has been described as ‘unsellable’ – with Bayern desperate to tie him down to a new contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025.

Real have often deployed midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of Ferland Mendy in the left-back position.

Mendy has started only 15 LaLiga games this season, and has not played in the Champions League since November. It is thought Real will listen to offers for him this summer.