Golden Eagles sack former Warriors striker Gilbert Mushangazhike

ZIFA Northern Region Division One football side Golden Eagles have parted company with their coach Gilbert Mushangazhike.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the club on Monday.

“Golden Eagles Football Club would like to officially announce the departure of Head Coach Gilbert Mushangazhike by mutual consent.

“The club expresses its gratitude to Coach Mushangazhike for his hard work, dedication and contribution to the team during his tenure in charge, and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” reads the statement.

Furthermore, the statement went on to reveal that the former Highlanders and CAPS United gaffer Mark Mathe who was Mushangazhike’s assistant will now take over the reigns as an interim.

“Assistant Coach Mark Mathe will take over as interim Head Coach.”

Mathe faces tricky encounters in his first two assignments against Chinhoyi Stars and MWOS FC respectively.

However, Eagles outlined that: “The club is confident in Coach Mathe’s abilities and is committed to supporting him and the team.”

Mushangazhike has been shown the exit door one year after taking over as the head coach following the departure of Joel Luphahla who joined Highlanders as the club’s first team assistant coach.

The ex-Warriors and Orlando Pirates striker leaves GondoHarishaye seated seventh on the the log table with seven points, five adrift of log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars U-19s after six matches.