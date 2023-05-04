Outrage as Ghana radio presenter assaulted during live broadcast

The assault on a radio presenter during a live broadcast has been greeted by outrage in Ghana.

Abubakari Sadiq Gariba, a broadcaster at Dagbon FM in the northern city of Tamale, was live on air on Wednesday when two men stormed into the studio and seized him by the neck.

They threatened to slap him if he made any comment. The presenter then walked out of the studio with the two attackers.

Gariba has told the BBC he is fine but a heated argument continued outside the studio.

He said one of the men was a regular panellist on his show.

The man, a local politician, was upset about Gariba’s perceived criticism of his view on a chieftaincy dispute in the area, according to the presenter.

The two attackers involved have not commented.

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media, raising questions about Ghana’s recent record on press freedom.

Former President John Mahama has urged the government to create a more favourable environment for journalists.

Over a year ago, Radio Ada in southern Ghana was attacked by a dozen men, who destroyed equipment and assaulted journalists. The police failed to prosecute perpetrators.

There is also the unresolved murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale, who was shot dead in the capital, Accra, in 2019. BBC News