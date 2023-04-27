Simon Muzenda’s son Tongai dies in horror car accident in Borrowdale

Former Vice President Simon Muzenda’s son Tongai has died in a car accident. He was 57.

Tongai who was the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe general manager died in a car accident around 10pm yesterday when a car he was driving hit an electricity pole in Borrowdale and he lost control. He died on the spot.

Tongai, son to former VP Muzenda, is also a former Gutu West legislator for Zanu PF.

In 2013, Tongai was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare before being fired in 2014.

Commenting on Tongai’s death, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said the deceased was a “loving guy”.

“We have been robbed through the loss of Tongai Muzenda. A humble, loving and honourable man. He didn’t associate himself with his father to take selfish advantage of that. Moyo was a great man who could relate with anyone and everyone,” Mliswa said.

“I last spoke to him last week on Monday when he said are you coming to the Trade Fair and I said I wasn’t. He always praised me for the work I did during my tenure as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines. He was a loving guy.

“My Sekuru was a true Moyo, a peacemaker who was level headed and was passionate about his country. Vaiva nemoyo wakanaka. You never heard a scandal about Tongai. Kune madzisekuru angu ekwaMuzenda, ndarwadziwa. Apa tarohwa apa. Zveshuwa here Mwari matora!

“All his brothers believed in him as he was a unifier. This country has lost a great man. We worked together as part of arguably the most powerful Portfolio Committee on Mines. It was very progressive and Tongai was part of it. Very sad that he is gone now.”