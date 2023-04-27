Increased winning bonuses for DeMbare players if they beat Makepekepe

Twenty-time League Championship winners Dynamos FC have reportedly doubled the winning bonuses for their players ahead of the tricky encounter versus log leaders CAPS United on Sunday at the giant National Sports Stadium (NSS).

Reports suggest that Dynamos who are struggling to collect maximum points have promised their players a doubled winning bonus of US$200 if they beat their cross town rivals Makepekepe in the first edition of the Harare Derby.

This comes as a huge boost to the players whose winning bonuses for this season are pegged at US$100.

Dynamos’ Human Capital Committee executive vice chairman Vincent Chawonza confirmed the increment.

“I can confirm that we have doubled our winning bonuses for the match against CAPS United. The team needs the lift and we need to motivate our players ahead of this big match against CAPS United,” he told the Herald newspaper.

“We have decided to up the stakes by offering the team a 100 percent bonus increment should they win the match against CAPS United on Sunday.”

Dynamos are seated on seventh position with eight points, four behind CAPS who are leading the pack with 12 points.

Chawonza also pleaded with DeMbare fans to come in numbers to support their team as they visit their rivals.

“We are strongly encouraging our supporters to get behind the boys, encourage and cheer them,” he added.

“That will give the players more confidence going forward. I am sure that we are going to win our match against CAPS United convincingly. The whole team is ready and confident,” he said