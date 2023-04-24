Green Fuel sack Llyod Mutasa and Bekithemba Ndlovu, appoint Dhlakama

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Green Fuel, over the weekend, fired head coach Bekithemba Ndlovu and technical director Llyod Mutasa following a streak of poor results.

Mutasa who helped the Chisumbanje based outfit to gain top flight promotion last season was now the club’s technical director after he was dropped as the head coach at the end of March.

The former Dynamos gaffer was replaced by Ndlovu who had been elevated before being shown the exit door after five games in charge.

“Bekithemba Ndlovu is taking over responsibilities of a head coach and will make decisions on training, team selection, game management and all other responsibilities in his job description,” the club’s board chairman, Fredson Moyo told the Herald in March.

“Beki is already familiar with the team, having joined the team in early pre-season as first assistant coach. He has worked together with Mutasa and they will continue working together to meet the objectives and targets of the team.”

Ndlovu who was appointed by Green Fuel as an assistant coach before taking over the reins from Mutasa has been replaced by Rodwell Dhlakama.

The club’s chairman confirmed the appointment of the former Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chapungu and ZPC Kariba head coach.

“In the meantime, Rodwell Dhlakama is taking over as Head Coach and will announce his Technical Team in due course,” he said in a statement.

Dhlakama was unattached after recently quitting his job at Black Leopards who play in South Africa’s First Division.

The former Warriors under-20 gaffer left Leopards in February.

Green Fuel who are yet to register a win this season are at the bottom of the log table after six matches.