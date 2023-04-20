Giants Dynamos and league debutants Simba Bhora unveil 2023 kits

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Football
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 20,828
Harare giants Dynamos FC and premier league new comers Simba Bhora have unveiled their new kits for the just started 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League [CLPSL] campaign.

DeMbare and Simba Bhora who are all sponsored by United Kingdom manufacturer, OTB Looks unveiled their home, away and alternative kits.

The two teams have been playing their premier league games using last season’s jerseys.

Simba Bhora owner Simba 'Buju' Ndoro
DeMbare was donning the old Looks’ kit that was sponsored last season while Simba Bhora were wearing the one they used when they were in the Northern Region Division One League.

Simba Bhora owner Simba 'Buju' Ndoro
The Harare and Shamva based outfits are likely set to use the new sets of kits in their next assignments.

DeMbare host Bulawayo Chiefs at National Sports Stadium on Saturday while Simba are away to Sheasham at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

