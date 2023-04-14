Netball star Sibekezelo Ncube dies after collapsing during training

The Zimbabwe netball family has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Platinum Queens netball team player Sibekezelo Ncube who collapsed during a training session.

Platinum Queens announced Ncube’s death in a statement issued Thursday, shared on their social media pages.

“A dark cloud covers us today. The Platinum Queens Netball Club announces, with a very heavy heart, the unbearable loss of one of our own, Sibekezelo Ncube. Our beloved sister passed on this afternoon (Thursday).

“We implore that the family’s privacy is respected during this very difficult time.

“More information will follow in due course. Our prayers are with the Ncube family, her teammates as well as the entire netball and sporting family.

“May her dear soul rest in Eternal Peace,” reads the club’s statement.

The cause of Ncube’s death is not yet known but the state owned Sunday Mail newspaper reports that she collapsed during a training session at Bethany Netball Grounds in Zvishavane.