“Weak people criticize others” – Chamisa responds to Hopewell Chin’ono

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has responded to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s sentiments where he accused the opposition of being “dead as a dodo”.

This comes after Chin’ono on Monday sparked controversy by tweeting that: “In Zimbabwe the opposition is now truly dead as a dodo!!!”

The award winning journalist believes that the opposition has not done enough to push the regime to end the continued incarceration of CCC MP Job Sikhala.

Seemingly responding to Chin’ono while addressing his supporters who were slapping back at the journalist, Chamisa called for peace.

“Fellow Citizens, Brothers and Sisters a lot has happened, this is not the time to trade barbs and fight each other. We give oppressors oxygen and a lifeline. Let’s fix our eyes on the prize. We must win change for everyone. Let there be peace and love! We’re one people Zimbabwe!”

Asked by a follower: “are we dead as dodo. Tikabirirrwa tongozviisa kuna Mwari here?”

The opposition leader responded by calling his critics weak.

“Weak people criticize others. Strong people criticize themselves and give ideas and solutions. Let’s all be strong people. Stronger together,” Chamisa said.

Kuda Musasiwa, a CCC activist who is prominent for leading the party’s fundraising, warned party activists against causing more harm by using late constitutional lawyer Alex Magaisa’s tweets to attack Chin’ono.

“Dep-Spokes, with respect, the conjuring of a deceased man’s tweets as a form of silencing and subtweeting your disgruntled surrogates, allies and supporters (whether members or adherents) is now causing more harm than good IMHO.

“If we are to believe that Hopewell Chin’ono is now “captured” because of voicing very obvious public sentiment, in 1 out of 10000 tweets and everyone who questions or ask for strategic direction or lack thereof is ‘Zanu’ then everyone is now a suspect,” he said.

“It’s obviously now a communication strategy as even the Spokes now using the other famous @Wamagaisa tweet (Munhu wese anoti CCC haazi CCC) as a weapon. If the nuance of frustration is turning everyone into Ghosts and Goblins for having an opinion then soon there will be no one left.

“The “you’re a sellout” mantra is now being used like it was in the war. How does this win hearts and minds?”

A Twitter user identified as, Phrophet DrCde Madzibaba Adamski Jahman, also warned Chamisa saying that “nobody is immune to criticism”.

“Nobody is immune to criticism Nelson, not you, not me, not even the bible versus you preach about on a regular.

“I am hugely disappointed with the little solutions you have for a better and free Zimbabwe.

If you were to behave like a government in waiting you would utilize this God given moment to take the current regime head on with regards to mineral externalization.

Stronger together is not what you are representing right about NOW. If you were….parliament would be full of heckling and continual expression of disgruntlement towards the Al Jazeera doccie and the characters involved.

“Not a single demonstration to date since it was announced over a month ago!

“20 something years of this under opposition’s watch!

“This aint it! Sorry to criticize but there are many who feel the same way and as a government in waiting you should have the solution. Not me, a mere kid from Chegutu who lives in diaspora. Unless you suggest I become your advisor so I can share my solutions because tweeting them means Jack diddly squat,” read the tweet.