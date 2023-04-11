UZ student (22) arrested for allegedly raping fellow student in office

Police have confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old University of Zimbabwe student on Saturday over allegations that he raped his lover, a fellow UZ student, in an office where she was on attachment at the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest of Tamuda Dyirakumunda who is from Mt Hampden.

According to reports the victim has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police arrested a University of Zimbabwe student for allegations that he raped his lover aged 23,” Insp Chakanza said in the police statement.

“Circumstances are that the complainant and accused were girlfriend and boyfriend and are both students at the University of Zimbabwe.

“On March 26, the complainant was reported to have invited the accused to her workplace for an appointment.

“They met in complainant`s office at around 5pm when everyone else had gone home.

“The accused person asked to have sexual intercourse with the complainant but the complainant refused.

“The accused person started caressing the complainant who was wearing a pair of jean trousers and ended up raping her without protection.

“The complainant did not tell anyone about the abuse.”

He added: “On April 7, the accused person told the complainant that their relationship was over.

“On April 8, the complainant lodged a police report against the accused leading to his arrest.”