Senior prosecutor jailed 20 years for abusing office to release robbers

A senior prosecutor with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was this week convicted of four counts of criminal abuse of Office committed this year and slapped with a 20 year jail term.

In a statement, the NPA said Henry Mugove Muringani a Public Prosecutor was sentenced by the Regional Court sitting at the Harare Magistrates Court to 20 years for four counts of Criminal Abuse of Office.

Muringani was found guilty on the 28th of March 2023 of unlawfully preparing bail applications for Tatenda Tawanda Mutengo, Bill Tirihama, Edwin Muchangwa and Prosper Chidaushe whose applications had initially been dismissed by the High Court due to the seriousness of the charges that they were facing.

Muringani drafted the bail applications on behalf of the accused persons on less serious charges which were false, to make them eligible for bail.

He supported the false charges with fabricated documents, incorporating the charge sheet and state outline based on non-existent facts, complainants and witnesses.

The four inmates then presented the applications before the High Court appearing as self-actors.

Muringani communicated with the suspects’ relatives who in turn paid him cash for his services.

He charged them various amounts ranging from US$200 to US$500.

In so doing the accused person abused his public office by showing favour to the inmates and prejudiced the Prosecutor General of Zimbabwe.

“His duties were to defend and oppose the bail applications of the inmates as instructed by his principal. His conduct was contrary to his duties as a public officer,” said the NPA.

Muringani was sentenced to 5 years for each count and out of the 20 years, 8 years were suspended.

He will serve 12 years effectively.

The NPA is currently conducting a campaign against corruption and has warned that it is a crime to pay anyone to have a case speeded. New Ziana