Nobody knows Khama Billiat’s future at Kaizer Chiefs – Keagan Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs vice captain Keagan Dolly seems to be ruling out speculation his teammate Khama Billiat is heading for an exit at the club come end of season.

Dolly believes the former Zimbabwean international whose contract with the Soweto giants expires in June could be offered another stay at the Naturena.

The left footed Bafana Bafana attacker told iDiskiTimes that “nobody knows” what Billiat’s future holds at Amakhosi.

“Look, nobody knows if he (Khama) Billiat is going to be here (Kaizer Chiefs) or if he’s not,” Dolly revealed.

He added that the Billiat who was ruled out for the rest of the season months ago due to a serious leg injury has started light training and might make a return before the end of the campaign.

“Khama is just trying to get back to his fitness level. He is working hard at training, he started jogging and I think for each and any player, not knowing what the future holds is a bit stressful.

“But for him, he’s been in the game (for) long, I think he knows what he can still achieve at the club. I think he’s working hard to get back to play the last few games then we’ll see what’s going to happen next,” Dolly further outlined.

Billiat’s future at Chiefs is hanging by a thread as the club is yet to negotiate a new contract with him despite that his current contract expires in two months.

As a result, multiple reports have been suggesting the 32-year-old forward and his teammate in Eric Matoho are highly likely set to leave Chiefs in the winter.