Chivhu businessman shoots dead in intruder who broke into his home

By Theresa Zibowa | Masvingo Mirror |

An unidentified man was shot dead on Saturday in Buckenhill, Chivhu after he broke into a businessman’s house around midnight.

Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

He said Edmore Bwoni (46) shot the yet to be identified man and his body was found 100m away from his house the following day.

Circumstances are that on March 18, 2023 at around 11 pm, Bwoni and his wife heard their dogs barking and they checked their Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and saw that two men had climbed their precast wall and were in their yard.

Bwoni then took his pistol from a gun cabinet and proceeded to the dining room where the deceased was trying to gain entry through a French door.

The now deceased forcibly opened the door using an unknown object and Bwoni fired a shot at him. The alleged thief ran away and disappeared into the darkness. Bwoni fired another shot into the air.

Fawcett Security Company rapid response team rushed to the scene and found the accused and his accomplice gone.

On the next day, Bwoni’s workmate Ronald Mutandwa visited his house and noted blood stains outside the gate and alerted his colleague.

The two then followed the blood trail and they discovered the body of the now deceased about 100m from Bwoni’s house.

They alerted Police who attended the scene. The deceased’s body was found lying face down and dressed in a grey tracksuit bottom, nerve blue jacket and a pair of grey socks.

The body showed signs that it had been dragged to where it was found, said Chazovachii.

The deceased did not have any identification particulars on him and only had US$60 in his pocket. His body was taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary.