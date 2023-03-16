West Ham and Newcastle United keen on Warriors defender Jordan Zemura

Warriors defender Jordan “JZ” Zemura whose future at AFC Bournemouth has been plunged into uncertainty following contractual issues, is reportedly being eyed by other English Premier League sides including West Ham and Newcastle United.

Reports suggest both West Ham and Newcastle are closely monitoring the 23-year-old roving left back who is still to extend his contract with the Cherries.

On the other hand, Bournemouth are hardly trying to tie down the talented player whose contract at the club is set to expire in the coming summer.

They have offered Zemura a new deal to extend his contract by another year.

Nonetheless, it appears the player’s handlers are still yet to agree to the terms of the proposed new deal which was put on the table in March 2022.

West Ham are said to be front-runners to sign the Zimbabwean international amid uncertainty over his future at the relegation threatened Bournemouth.

Reports also indicate that Zemura who was left out of Bournemouth’s match day squad last weekend due to the ongoing impasse, has also attracted interest from top tier sides in Germany.

To date, Zemura has made 61 senior appearances for the Cherries since his arrival from Charlton Athletic in 2019.