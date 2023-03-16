Sandra Ndebele joins Zanu-PF primary elections contest in Bulawayo

Popular musician and dancer Sandra Ndebele will be contesting in the upcoming Zanu-PF primary elections to be held this coming weekend.

She wants to be the ruling party aspiring councillor for Ward 20 Pelandaba Tshabalala (Bulawayo) in the upcoming harmonised general elections.

In 2021, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa slammed Zanu-PF for allegedly capturing Ndebele after she was appointed Bulawayo representative for Young Women in Economic Development.

“Another dry, cut and paste job as Zanu-PF has appointed Sandra Ndebele as their Bulawayo representative for Young Women in Economic Development. However, the abiding idea behind the move makes the whole thing pitiful. It’s a clear scramble for popularity and youth support.

“The move exhibits a low regard for the Zimbabwean electorate’s mentality. People can now see beyond these platitudinous actions which seek to harness and transfer popularity from a different sphere into the party’s community of politics,” said Mliswa.

Interestingly, this week, it emerged that two owners of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs Innocent Benza and Farai Jere are also set to contest in the Zanu-PF primary elections.

Benza who plays for and owns Herentals Football Club, is eying Mutasa Central constituency in Manicaland Province.

Jere, the president of CAPS United Football Club and the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, wants to contest the Murewa (Murehwa) West constituency in Mashonaland East Province on a Zanu-PF ticket in the upcoming general elections.