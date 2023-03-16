Prince William, Kate have ‘terrible rows’, ‘throw things at each other’

By Mallika Soni | Hindustan Times |

A royal author revealed interesting details about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage, claiming that the royal couple “throw things at each other” during “terrible rows”.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Tom Quinn, the author of “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family”, said that the couple has many fights.

Tom Quinn said, “They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also but it’s not always true.

“Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”

Quoting a source close to the couple, the author claimed that when William “is cross” with his wife because he’ll call her “darling” with “signs of annoyance.”

“Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hot-headed. We see an example of that in Harry’s book but Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up’,” the royal author said.

“Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child,” he added.