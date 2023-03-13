Kadewere hospitalized after suffering heatstroke during Mallorca match

Spain-based Zimbabwe Warriors striker Tino Kadewere was subbed off at half-time and later taken to hospital after suffering a heatstroke during a La Liga match pitting his side Real Mallorca and visitors Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Heatstroke is a heat related illness or a condition which occurs when the body overheats and can no longer control its temperature due to high temperatures.

Kadewere who had started the match and was making his fourth successive start, could not continue in the second half as a result of the health condition.

While the rest of his team mates made it back to the pitch, he remained in the dressing rooms and was later ferried to hospital in an ambulance.

Real Mallorca confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday, which reads: “The player is under hospital observation after an illness at halftime. Gastroenteritis that has worsened due to the logical effort of the match, in addition to the sun and heat”.

Mallorca’s manager Javier Agguire had plans for Kadewere in the second half, however, it all went in vain.

Aguirre told journalists after the match: “I had planned to stretch Kadewere a little more and have him have more minutes, but he was not successful in the game and with the heat stroke at half time he began to vomit and the change was natural.”

The 27-year-old forward is on a season long loan deal at Mallorca from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.