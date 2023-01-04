Inter Africa bus kills four year old girl along the Zaka-Nyika Road

By Trymore Tagwirei | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – A four year old girl is one of three people who died on the spot after being hit by an Inter Africa bus in Zaka on December 31, 2022 after the driver lost control and veered off the road.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident to The Mirror.

He said that the accident occurred at the 15km peg along the Zaka-Nyika Road at around 10 am.

The three who died are Mary Gomo (43), Margareth Chidari (43) and Chelsea Tanatswa Chidari (4) who were standing by the roadside when the bus hit them.

Sibonginkosi Mangwiro (43) who was driving the bus failed to negotiate a curve and it veered off the road and hit the three bystanders.

Chidari, Gomo and Chelsea all died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Their bodies were taken Musiso Hospital for postmortem.

The bus was taken to Masvingo VED depot for examination.