Marcus Rashford dropped by United over ‘internal disciplinary’ incident

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s Premier League game at Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

Asked about Rashford’s absence, manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: “Internal disciplinary. No [details]. Our rules.”

England international Rashford started United’s previous game against Nottingham Forest on 27 December, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win.

He was replaced in the starting XI by 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho.

United are seeking to win five straight matches for the first time since April 2021.