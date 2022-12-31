Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Marcus Rashford dropped by United over ‘internal disciplinary’ incident

* Striker starts on bench for Manchester United at Wolves * Rashford replaced in starting lineup by Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s Premier League game at Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

Asked about Rashford’s absence, manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: “Internal disciplinary. No [details]. Our rules.”

England international Rashford started United’s previous game against Nottingham Forest on 27 December, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win.

He was replaced in the starting XI by 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Rashford has been in fine form, scoring three times at the World Cup for England, and then for United on his return, opening the scoring in their 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Rashford has scored 10 goals this season, double his tally last season, but was replaced in the starting lineup by Alejandro Garnacho.

United are seeking to win five straight matches for the first time since April 2021.

