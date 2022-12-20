Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Bosso, DeMbare Unity Day Cup tie in limbo

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 18,991
Dynamos and Highlanders have the most passionate and loyal fans in domestic football and their intense rivalry has become a subject of academic studies
Dynamos and Highlanders have the most passionate and loyal fans in domestic football

A Unity Day Challenge Cup clash that was reportedly set to pit the country’s most supported clubs and the premier soccer league giants Highlanders and Dynamos on 22 December is now hanging in the balance.

Multiple reports suggest that the two teams where lined up for a cup tie at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Thursday in an invitational match as part of the Unity DAY celebrations.

However, the match which reports also indicated that it will be sponsored by Kuda Tagwirei’s giant oil company Sakunda Holdings might not take place.

This comes after the country’s football mother body, ZIFA, who clear such invitational matches indicated they are not aware of the fixture.

The federation’s acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela confirmed to Nehanda Radio: “We are not aware of that match.”

Related Articles

Zanu PF describes US sanctions on Mnangagwa’s son as…

41,868

Bosso offload midfielder Bukhosi, promote Bosso 90 captain…

11,045

DeMbare blast City of Harare over “collapsed” Rufaro Stadium…

36,075

Sakunda Holdings to give Bosso players and staff 250 percent…

17,659

Ex-SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo linked to DeMbare…

24,308

Bloodbath at Dynamos as chairman Mupfurutsa and coach…

35,631

Sakunda the principal sponsor of both Bosso and DeMbare were said to have set aside US$180 000 for the match with the winners walking away with US$100 000 prize money and runners up pocketing US$80 000.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments