Bosso, DeMbare Unity Day Cup tie in limbo

A Unity Day Challenge Cup clash that was reportedly set to pit the country’s most supported clubs and the premier soccer league giants Highlanders and Dynamos on 22 December is now hanging in the balance.

Multiple reports suggest that the two teams where lined up for a cup tie at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Thursday in an invitational match as part of the Unity DAY celebrations.

However, the match which reports also indicated that it will be sponsored by Kuda Tagwirei’s giant oil company Sakunda Holdings might not take place.

This comes after the country’s football mother body, ZIFA, who clear such invitational matches indicated they are not aware of the fixture.

The federation’s acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela confirmed to Nehanda Radio: “We are not aware of that match.”

Sakunda the principal sponsor of both Bosso and DeMbare were said to have set aside US$180 000 for the match with the winners walking away with US$100 000 prize money and runners up pocketing US$80 000.