Zambian giants Zanaco FC reportedly interested in William Manondo

After a scintillating performance in the recently ended premier soccer league season, CAPS United striker William Manondo has reportedly attracted many suitors in both local and foreign clubs.

Zambian Super League outfit Zanaco Football Club are said to be the latest club that have shown interest in the 31-year-old striker who finished the campaign with 17 goals to scoop the golden boot award.

The Zambian top flight side reportedly invited the former Harare City striker for trials in January.

This was revealed in a recent letter written by the club to CAPS United quoted in a story published by Sportsbrief this week.

“Zanaco Football Club hereby writes to express interest in acquiring the services of William Manondo from your club either on loan or outright purchase during the January 2023 transfer window,” reads the letter.

“If you have no objections to this expression of interest, we would like to proceed with negotiations.”

Apart from Zanaco, Harare giants Dynamos FC are also admirers of the gunslinger who was voted as the soccer star of the year first runner up.

Manondo who is the Chibuku Super Cup competition all-time top goal scorer joined Makepekepe in January.

Multiple reports suggest Manondo’s contract with the Green Machine expires at the end of this month (31 December).