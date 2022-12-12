Man who killed wife and sexually abused her corpse, commits suicide

A Bulawayo man who murdered his wife on Wednesday and proceeded to sexual abuse her corpse in full view of their minor children was found dead over the weekend with police linking his death to suicide.

Judge Evans Zinzombe was found hanging from a metal roof truss at a local church in Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo.

Internationally most reports are assuming he is a Judge when it’s just his name.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the story in a statement on Saturday.

“The ZRP reports that Judge Evans Zinzombe (36) who was being sought in connection with the callous murder of his estranged wife, Phelomina Mabika (32) which occurred on 07/12/2022 at a house in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, has committed suicide.

“His body was found hanging from a metal roof truss at a local church in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo,” the statement read.

In a previous statement issued on Friday, Nyathi said Zinzombe allegedly “sneaked into the room where his wife Pholomina Mabika (32), daughter (12) and a son (7) before strangling her to death with hands”.

The couple were said to be sleeping in separate rooms owing to a marital dispute.

After the callous murder and sexual abuse of the corpse, the children reportedly spent the whole night with the body before a police report was made in the morning.