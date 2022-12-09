Recently acquitted Kuda Mahachi on the radar of top clubs in SA

Exactly two weeks after he was acquitted of two serious counts of attempted murder and child abuse involving his four-year-old son, Diego, unattached former Warriors winger Kuda Mahachi is reportedly being eyed by top clubs in South Africa.

According to recent reports by South Africa’s popular magazine, KickOff, Mahachi could make a “sensational return to football in the fast-approaching January transfer window with several clubs showing strong interests”.

As quoted by the publication, his agent Gibson Mahachi confirmed.

“We are already in talks with a few clubs with regards to Kuda. Now that everything has been cleared around it is time to concentrate on football,” he said.

“He is hungry to get back on the field because he lost so much while on the side lines dealing with this case. The plan is to get him back into a club as soon as January because he is an experienced left footer who can do a job in many teams.”

Mahachi was cleared of the serious allegations at the end of last month.

This was after the Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira’s ruling indicated the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case adding that evidence given by the witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

Dzira’s ruling came as a sigh of relief to the talented left footed star who is currently clubless owing to the allegations after the club he last played for, SuperSport United decided to suspend him in May citing that he must “attend to his family and allegations levelled against him”.

However, the suspension came at a time his contract with the Pretoria based side was left with one month to expire.