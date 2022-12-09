Marvelous Nakamba’s sporting complex reportedly set to open in 2023

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s state-of-the-art sporting complex estimated to be worth around £3.5 million is reportedly set to open in the “summer of 2023” in Bulawayo.

According to a story published by BirminghamLive on Friday, construction works at the sporting facility situated in Mahatshula, Bulawayo set to house different sporting disciplines including swimming, tennis and volleyball is said to be already underway though still in phase one.

“Phase 1 of the building has already begun with the site in Bulawayo cleared and walls erected. The complex is aiming to be open in the summer of 2023 and will immediately benefit the young population in Nakamba’s hometown,” part of the article written by the Aston Villa correspondent Ashley Preece reads.

Nakamba is building the sporting arena through his charity organisation named after him, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) which is also paying school fees for over one thousand children.

MNF has also held an under-17 boys’ tournament and recently announced the holding of an inaugural girls’ tournament which was initially slated for November but has been postponed to January 2023.

Meanwhile, a representative from the MNF who spoke to the UK-based publication said:

“This is one of many initiatives that have been undertaken by the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation. Besides the school fees programme, we are now constructing our sports facilities centre.”