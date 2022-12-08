Chin’ono wins International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award in Qatar

Top Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has bagged another International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award in Qatar.

Chin’ono who won a prestigious CNN-sponsored African Journalist of the Year competition for an uncompromising documentary examining his troubled country’s struggle against HIV-AIDS in 2008, continues to be recognised for his outstanding journalistic work.

He received the latest award from the Emir (King) of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Chin’ono announced the development on his Twitter handle.

“I have just been awarded the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award in Doha, Qatar.

“I received the award from the Emir (King) of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the presence of the United Nations Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption,” he said.

“Also present is the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and UN Under Secretary General, Dr Ghada Waly.

“This is an important milestone not just for me, but for my country which is struggling to move ahead because of unprecedented looting of public funds and abuse of the judiciary!

“I want to pay great tribute to my social media followers who have been a great source of information and support throughout my persecution by the Zimbabwean Government.”

Chin’ono paid tribute to his lawyers and everyone who stood with him during his persecution by the regime in Harare. He also thanked the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and its leadership for supporting him.

“I also want to thank my lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Doug Coltart, Harrison Nkomo, Gift Mtisi and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights,” he said.

“I dedicate this award to all the victims of corruption in Zimbabwe who have died because there was no medication in hospitals, and the 2500 women who die annually because there are no maternity theaters, and those who die from cancer because there are no radiotherapy machines.

“I also want to thank my family & my friend Unopa who was there for me daily when I was in jail for over 85 days. I want to thank all the journalists who have covered my political persecution and the many corruption stories. Gift “Ostallos” Siziba and CCC, thank you for defending my home.

“Finally I want to thank all my friends who supported me at the Tutu Fellowship. Nkosana Moyo, Maggie Mwamuka and my late cousin George Mukusha who came to my home and stood with me when I was being persecuted by the police in 2020. My two sisters Juliet and Edwina, thank you.”

Chin’ono has been in and out of prison over frivolous charges emanating from just tweeting and exposing corruption.