Khama Billiat remains optimistic that “Kaizer Chiefs will win trophies”

Despite facing a lot of criticism following his loss of from this season, ex-Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat (32) has reiterated that he still believes his employers Kaizer Chiefs will win trophies after a four-year dry spell.

The Zimbabwean international who is yet to win any silverware with Amakhosi since joining the club in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundowns said this in his latest interview on Vodacom Ringa Nathi last week.

“When you join a club you definitely want to contribute positively and win as many games as you can because that leads to winning as many trophies as possible and that’s the only reason why I joined this club (Chiefs). I still believe that we can win many together as a team,” he said.

“We just need to break the ice and win one cup. It’s not easy to play without winning trophies because to win any silverware motivates, it is an extra motivation but we wait on God’s time and I know it will work out perfectly for everything.

“We will keep on pushing hard, making sure we are ready so that when God permits, we will be there to give the best performances that will also help us win the trophies.”

This is not the first time that Billiat has spoken about his desire to win trophies with the Soweto giants.

In August, he told KickOff magazine his aim is to clinch trophies with Chiefs this season.

“We want compete for everything (trophies) this season. “Without putting pressure on anyone, we want to be very competitive this season. We want to compete for everything that comes our way,” the attacker outlined.

He added: “We want to go all the way and give everything that we can. I think it’s one for the seasons where we have good players and good energy in the team.

“I want to win something. Every season I want to win something, so I keep on working hard, individually and as a team.

“We need everyone [players] to realize that the team deserves something every season and we’re looking forward to competing. It’s looking good and we’re ready,” he said.