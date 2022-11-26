Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce each for beating Argentina at World Cup

After winning their group match against soccer giant Argentina, all Saudi Arabia players will be rewarded with a Rolls Royce each.

The reward is courtesy of Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud who will be giving them a RM6 million Rolls Royce Phantom each.

The Green Falcons came from behind to beat Argentina two against one at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Tuesday (November 22), My Weekend Plan portal reported.

After the win, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman declared a public holiday in the country to mark the national team’s stunning victory.

The team now tops Group C with three points after their victory over the South Americans.

They will next meet Poland at 9pm tomorrow.

According to Harian Metro, this was not the first time the Arab Saudi royalty gave a Rolls Royce to their football players.

In 1994, its forward player Saeed Al-Owairan, who scored a goal against Belgium that was considered one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time, also received a similar reward. MalayMail