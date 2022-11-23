Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SA coach Ngubane questions Khama Billiat’s age, claims he cheated

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 35,628
South African coach Mlungisi Ngubane and Zimbabwean player Khama Billiat

South African coach Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane has questioned the former Zimbabwe Warriors attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s age.

Ngubane a former Black Leopards coach believes the 32-year-old forward who is currently struggling for form at Kaizer Chiefs after failing to find the back of the net in 11 appearances this season could have cheated on his age.

Apart from age cheating claims, speaking on veteran sports caster Robert Marawa’s radio show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, the former Bush Bucks coach also said the midfielder’s loss of form is due to a number of off the field issues.

He said: “There’s something wrong. Either he’s unhappy, he doesn’t sleep enough, he parties all night or he cheated age.”

Just like few former players and a section of Chiefs supporters who believe Billiat’s contribution to the team is not worth his wages, Ngubane also said: “He can’t earn so much but doesn’t perform in the field.”

Billiat who has only provided one assist this season, is yet to score for the Soweto giants, he last scored in April when they beat Golden Arrows 2-1.

However his teammate and Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Keagan Dolly called for patience towards the Zimbabwean international arguing that because of his experience he will regain his form.

“I think with Khama [Billiat] he’s been long in the game he’s experienced. He has experienced times like this [before] where he was struggling to score goals for the club.

“I think he came out on top all the time, we all know Khama Billiat is a quality player. We all know his strengths. I think it’s just going to take one game and one goal that’s going to change this,” Dolly said.

Besides Dolly, Chiefs’ head coach Arthur Zwane also backed Billiat saying “he is one of the key players in his squad” and he needs him in the field of play.

