Raza shortlisted for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament

Zimbabwe senior national cricket team, the Chevrons’ highly rated all-rounder Sikandar Raza is among nine cricketers who have been shortlisted for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament.

The Pakistan born cricketer is vying for the prestigious individual award along with top players in Virat Khohli and Surykuma Yadav both from India.

The list also includes the Pakistan duo of Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi, Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka as well as the England trio of Jos Butler, Alex Hales together with Sam Curran.

Raza’s nomination for the player of the tournament award comes barely two weeks after he was also shortlisted for the player of the month award for October which was won by Khohli who was voted as the winner as the Zimbabwean international missed out.

However, the 36-year-old scooped the same award for the month of August becoming the first Zimbabwean cricketer to win the monthly individual award.

Raza has been instrumental for the Chevrons at the exciting T20 World Cup tournament that is hosted in Australia and is ending on Sunday with the final match between Pakistan and England.

He scored 219 runs in eight matches and picked up 10 wickets at the tournament helping Zimbabwe reach the T20 World Cup last 12 for the first time.