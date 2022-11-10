Matthew Booth breaks silence after wife Sonia’s ‘cheesecake’ affair bombshell

By Michael Sherman | IOL Sport |

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Matthew Booth on Wednesday issued a statement denying he had an extra-marital affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

Booth said he was disappointed that his wife Sonia Booth had decided to share the matter “on all public platforms with “an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me.”

Booth went on to say the news would negatively affect their children who are busy with exams.

The 45-year-old said he intends to take legal action as the matter has been handed over to his attorneys.

Booth said he will leave it to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.

In attempt to not let the scandal affect his business life, Booth pleaded with ‘Mrs Mthombeni-Moller, the corporates and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust’ to not let the events of the last week influence their dealings.

A towering defender, Booth made a name for himself while playing for Cape Town Spurs in the mid-1990s. This led to a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 1998 with whom he won two league titles, the Rothmans Cup, Charity Spectacular and Bob Save Super Bowl in his first stint.

He would later go on to earn 37 caps for Bafana from 1999 to 2010.

Sonia Booth publicised the allegations on Instagram on Monday.