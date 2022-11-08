California ticket holder scoops $2bn jackpot in biggest lottery payout ever

A single ticket sold in California scooped an eye-watering $2 billion on Tuesday after a delayed draw in the US lottery.

Only one of the millions of tickets sold across the country matched all six numbers in the Powerball draw, California Lottery said.

“California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire!” the organisation tweeted.

“One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars.”

The draw, which was originally supposed to take place on Monday night, was postponed after a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols due to high demand for tickets.

The winner, who had not been named on Tuesday, can choose to take a lump sum all at once, estimated to be around $1.4 billion, or the entire amount in annuities over three decades.

Most winners choose the lump sum payout.

Powerball tickets are sold in nearly all states — 45 of 50 — as well as Washington DC, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

But gamblers in California did very well out of the draw, California Lottery said.

“We are so excited and we just can´t hide it. Not only did California have the BIG #Powerball winner, three more tickets matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco. Congratulations to all our players!”

Until Tuesday’s win, there had not been a jackpot drawn since August 3, when a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania raked in an estimated $206.9 million.

Since then, 40 consecutive draws have produced no winner, and the Powerball jackpot has grown and grown.

