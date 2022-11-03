Sikandar Raza shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month for October

Chevrons talented all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been shortlisted for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month for October.

The nomination follows his sterling performances for the Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team at the on-going Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

He played a pivotal role in helping Zimbabwe break the jinx and secure qualification to the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup for the first time in the history of their cricket.

The Pakistan born cricketer scored 145 runs including the 82 runs not out he scored against Ireland and took nine wickets including the shocking 3-25 against highly rated Pakistan.

His massive contribution saw him being voted Player of the Match three times in this whole tournament.

It is Raza’s second successive nomination for the ICC Player of the Month in three months, having previously been nominated in August along with England test captain Ben Stokes and New Zealand left arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

He went on to win the individual award ahead of Stokes and Santner to become the first ever Zimbabwean cricketer to scoop the prestigious gong.

Meanwhile, results for the winner of the October award will be out on the 7th of November.

The shortlist is voted by the independent ICC voting Academy which comprises of prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters, members of the ICC Hall of Fame as well as fans across the world.