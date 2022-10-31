Under fire Kaitano Tembo survives the chop after draw with TS Galaxy?

Zimbabwean international coach Kaitano Tembo could have survived the chop over the weekend after his side Sekhukhune United drew 1-1 with TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The result could see him remain at Babina Noko after the club had reportedly given the 52-year-old gaffer a one game ultimatum last week, indicating he was set to be sacked given he suffered a defeat to Galaxy.

However, Sepana Letsoalo’s goal in the 36th minute ‘saved’ Tembo from the axe.

The striker made no mistake and put the ball behind the net from the spot kick to restore parity for the struggling Sekhukhune who were trailing 1-0 following Xolani Mlambo’s 27th minute strike.

Despite having embarked on a massive clear out in the pre-season and bought 13 players to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the 2022/23 DSTV premier league season, Babina Noko are still finding it difficult to win matches.

They have won two matches in twelve league games they have played this season, drawn five and lost five.

The situation has put Tembo’s job on the line as the club’s hierarchy is reportedly demanding a lot of improvement and positive results from the former SuperSport United gaffer.

Sekhukhune are lying second from bottom (15th) on the log table with the same number of points (11) with log anchors Gallants who have played thirteen matches, a game ahead of the former.

However, Tembo is also not delighted with the results.

Recently speaking to reporters in South Africa, he said:

“In this game, there is always pressure, especially when you are not winning games irrespective of how your team is playing.”

“If you are not winning games, there is always going to be pressure. Before you know it, you are probably bottom of the log, so we need to start picking up points and start winning games.

“We need to start winning games, and we have one game to go before TS Galaxy. We need to pick up points now and, going into the break, be able to reshuffle and reorganise ourselves.”

He has been in the dugout at Sekhukhune for four months now after arriving at the club in June.

This was few months after he got fired by SuperSport United for poor results.

The former Warriors and Dynamos defender replaced veteran coach Owen Da Gama who was sacked by Sekhukhune United for poor performances.