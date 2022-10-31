Medical doctor slapped with US$100K lawsuit over ‘defamatory remarks’

Lenon Gwaunza, a medical doctor, has been hit with a $100,000 lawsuit for allegedly making defamatory statements on social media.

Gwaunza, who made headlines in 2020 for unconventionally wooing opposition leader Fadzayi Mahere on social media, struck again in 2021, accusing Neurologist Andrew Mataruse of slandering his professional reputation.

Mataruse’s lawyer, Admire Rubaya, claimed that Gwaunza not only defamed him on social media but also wrote to the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Profession Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).

“Further, you have reiterated your defamatory remarks through your Twitter handle, @lgwaunza, in particular, on 20th August, 2021 wherein you seriously quizzed our client’s qualifications and demeaned his ability to practice as a neurologist.

“The widely published tweets that you posted have global reach and they have seriously damaged his major asset which is goodwill and trading brand,” argued Mataruse.

Mataruse currently holds a qualification in Master of Science Clinical Neurology from the University College of London (UCL) which is duly registered with the MDPCZ in Zimbabwe.

In addition Mataruse has a qualification of a Specialist Certificate Neurology from the Royal College of Physicians based in the UK.

Gwaunza, who is based in South Africa, however, further accused Mataruse of being a medical imposter, who took advantage of the condition of patients.

Mataruse through his legal team however, argued that Gwaunza was aware of the former’s qualifications before recklessly issuing reckless inflammatory statements on social media.

“When you made those false allegations, you knew very well that our client had successfully supervised and mentored you on attitude, knowledge and clinical neurology for the whole year of 2020 whilst you were working at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGH) (Neurology Clinic, Medical wards and Stroke Unit).

“As you are obviously aware, as a specialist in Zimbabwe, our client relies on referrals from fellow colleagues and other medical professionals all of which is hinged on good and reliable reputation.

“Our client has the real risk of incurring quantifiable financial losses,” further argued Mataruse

Mataruse said US$100 000 reparations should be met within five days or he will proceed to issue summons and claim damages.